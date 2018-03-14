'We must defend our security'
It is essential that the UK comes together with its allies to defend its security and values, Theresa May has told MPs, following the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy.

She said she would expel 23 Russian diplomats from the UK, after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

