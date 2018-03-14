UK, US and Russia address UN over spy death

Video

Representatives from the UK and the US have told the UN Security Council they believe Russia to be responsible for the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil.

The UK's Jonathan Allen described the attack as a "reckless act, carried out by people who disregard the sanctity of human life".

US Ambassador Nikki Haley added: "The credibility of this council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable."

Russia responded by demanding "material proof" that it was behind the attack.