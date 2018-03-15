Theresa May fist bumps Salisbury woman

Media player
Russian spy: Theresa May in Salisbury fist bump
Theresa May was spotted fist-bumping a member of the public during a visit to Salisbury.
The prime minister greeted the woman as she met police, residents and business owners from the city, which was the scene of a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter.
Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, remain critically ill in hospital.
15 Mar 2018
