Why I enter my child in beauty pageants
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why I enter my child in beauty pageants

Tracie enters her 12-year-old daughter Destini in beauty pageants all over the UK.

She told BBC Radio 5 live that taking part in pageants “is exactly the same as learning to dance.”

Destini said "it's all about having fun and taking part".

  • 15 Mar 2018
Go to next video: The business of Asia's child beauty pageants