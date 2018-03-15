May condemns 'brazen' Salisbury attack
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian Spy: Theresa May condemns 'despicable act'

Theresa May has described the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury as a "brazen" and "despicable" act.

The prime minister added that she held Russia responsible for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, which involved the use of a nerve agent.

Mrs May made the comments during a visit to Salisbury.

  • 15 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'US stands in solidarity with Britain'