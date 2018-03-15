Family's grief after Mariam Moustafa's death

Media player
Family speaks after Egyptian teen Mariam Moustafa's death
Police are keeping "an open mind" about whether an attack on an Egyptian student that sparked outrage in her home country was racially motivated.
Mariam Moustafa, 18, died on Wednesday after being attacked by a group in Nottingham three weeks before.
Her father Muhammad and sister Mallak spoke to the BBC.
15 Mar 2018
