Meet UK's first polar bear cub in 25 years

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of first polar bear cub born in UK in 25 years
Footage by Channel 4 shows the "confident and curious" cub, who was born in captivity the week before Christmas, at Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window