Meet UK's first polar bear cub in 25 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage of first polar bear cub born in UK in 25 years

Footage by Channel 4 shows the "confident and curious" cub, who was born in captivity the week before Christmas, at Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland.

  • 16 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Polar bear cub born at animal park