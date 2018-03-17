From frontline to hemline

Media player
'I swapped my rifle for a sewing machine'
Terry Asiamah swapped fighting on the front line for designing high-end suits in a swanky part of London.
The Ghanaian was an infantry soldier in the British Army serving in Afghanistan but left to pursue his passion for fashion.
Video journalist Joice Etutu
17 Mar 2018
