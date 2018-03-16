Attack 'overwhelmingly likely' to be Putin

Media player
Spy poisoning likely to be Putin, says Johnson
Russian President Vladimir Putin is "overwhelmingly likely" to have ordered the nerve agent attack on an ex-spy and his daughter, Boris Johnson has said.
The foreign secretary said "our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision" over the Salisbury incident.
Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia remain critically ill in hospital, after they were found unconscious on a bench on 4 March.
16 Mar 2018
