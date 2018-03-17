'Bitterly cold' start to snowy weekend
'Bitterly cold' start to weekend as snow and ice grips UK

BBC weather presenter Helen Willetts looks at this weekend's weather as a "mini Beast from the East" sees snow and ice grip parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings for parts of England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

  • 17 Mar 2018