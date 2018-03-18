Media player
Second day of snow and ice forecast for parts of the UK
Snow and ice is forecast to bring a second day of disruption to air and road travel in parts of the UK.
Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings are in place across much of England and Wales, central and south-west Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland until Sunday evening.
Amber warnings of a possible risk to life affect parts of south-west England, Wales and the West Midlands.
BBC Weather's Ben Rich has the forecast.
18 Mar 2018
