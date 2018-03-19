Patchy ice predicted as snow clears

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK weather forecast: Patches of ice expected
The UK could see more ice and frost, following the wintry weather that caused disruption across the south-west of England and Wales.
Hundreds of schools closed on Monday in Devon, Somerset, Cornwall and south Wales.
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window