'I knew she might be killed'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anna Campbell's father: 'I knew she might be killed'

Anna Campbell was killed fighting alongside Kurds in Syria. Her dad's "in pieces".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Mar 2018