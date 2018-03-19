Cambridge Analytica chief denies working for Russia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cambridge Analytica chief denies working for Russia

Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix has denied the data analytics firm ever worked for Russia.

He told the BBC's Newsnight programme there had been "a couple" of meetings with the Turkish subsidiary of Russian oil company Lukoil but said nothing had come of them.

Read more: Warrant sought to inspect Cambridge Analytica

  • 19 Mar 2018