Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge Analytica chief denies working for Russia
Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix has denied the data analytics firm ever worked for Russia.
He told the BBC's Newsnight programme there had been "a couple" of meetings with the Turkish subsidiary of Russian oil company Lukoil but said nothing had come of them.
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window