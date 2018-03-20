Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge Analytica filmed undercover by Channel 4
The UK's Information Commissioner says she will seek a warrant to look at the databases and servers used by British firm Cambridge Analytica.
Undercover filming by Channel 4 appears to show the company's CEO Alexander Nix suggesting tactics his company could use to discredit politicians online.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window