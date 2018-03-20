'We need to get in' to Cambridge Analytica
Cambridge Analytica is accused of using the personal data of 50 million Facebook members to influence the US presidential election in 2016.

UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says there are "contradictory statements" about who had the personal data, for how long and whether the information was deleted.

