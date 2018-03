Video

Academic and cultural commentator Germaine Greer says women risk being branded "career rapees" and still face abuse despite the efforts of the #MeToo movement.

The author of 'The Female Eunuch' said: "I'm concerned for damage limitation, rather than maximisation. Rather than wrecking people's lives so they become career rapees as it were."

She added: "None of the things we're doing actually work to protect women from abuse."