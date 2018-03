Video

Dr Chloe Baker was rescued by London Air Ambulance after a lorry hit her, crushing her abdomen, 10 years ago.

Now she is joining a team including three doctors, a paramedic and a pilot from the charity on the gruelling Marathon des Sables.

They hope to raise £50,000 for the air ambulance charity, by completing the 150km (93 mile) race across the Sahara desert, which is often described as "the toughest footrace on earth".