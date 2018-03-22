The city at war over its trees
Anger over Sheffield's plan to fell healthy trees

Sheffield City Council is carrying out a programme of tree felling as a part of a £2.2bn contract with private firm Amey.

The move has prompted an angry response from some parts of the community but others want the work to go ahead.

The row has attracted the involvement of high-profile names including musician Jarvis Cocker.

Reporter: Dino Sofos, Producer: Ed Ram

  • 22 Mar 2018
