Police: Are black knife deaths being ignored?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police: Are black knife deaths being ignored?

Knife deaths aren't causing the outrage they should because the majority of victims come from black communities, a top UK officer says.

Twenty-six people have been murdered with knives this year so far in London – the majority from black communities.

Martin Hewitt, Met Police Assistant Commissioner, calls for more effort to prevent this.

  • 21 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Police release CCTV in Hurley stab attack probe