‘I’ve learned to be ashamed again of the Church’

The Most Rev Justin Welby has said he has "learned to be ashamed again of the Church", while giving evidence to a sex abuse inquiry.

The three-week Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse is looking into the Diocese of Chichester, where dozens of clergy have been accused of abuse.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who was asked what he had learned about the Church in the past few weeks, said he could not help but be moved by evidence from survivors.