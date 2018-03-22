Made In Chelsea star: I lost my two sisters to cystic fibrosis
Video

James Dunmore lost his two sisters to cystic fibrosis

Made In Chelsea star James Dunmore has told BBC 5 live that he lost two sisters to cystic fibrosis.

Speaking to BBC 5 live’s Anna Foster, James revealed his sisters Jodi and Lucinda died within 20 months of each other.

  • 22 Mar 2018
