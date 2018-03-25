Video

Brothers Ewan and Colin McGregor meet Mary Ellis and Joy Lofthouse, two female pilots of WW2.

RAF at 100 with Colin and Ewan McGregor is on BBC1 at 8.30pm on Sunday 25 March. It's also available on the BBC iPlayer

