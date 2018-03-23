Will UK passports be made abroad?
Row erupts over supplier of post-Brexit UK passport

Jayde Pearson looks at the row over the post-Brexit UK passport... which could be made in France.

Under EU procurement rules, the Home Office was required to throw open the bidding process to European firms.

It said a winning bid had been chosen and the new deal could save taxpayers £100m-£120m.

