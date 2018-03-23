Cheers as Harry and Meghan visit Northern Ireland

Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a rapturous reception from school children on a visit to Northern Ireland.

The royal couple greeted the unsuspecting crowds when they arrived to take their seats in the front row for the Amazing The Space event, a cross-community peace initiative, at the Eikon Centre.

The surprise trip to Northern Ireland is one of a string of engagements ahead of the couple's wedding on 19 May.

They later enjoyed lunch at the historic Crown Bar in Belfast before shaking hands with some of those huddled outside.