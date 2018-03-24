Survivors of 2012 massacre join protest
Video

Sandy Hook survivors to Parkland: 'Thank you'

They were children when a gunman opened fire at their primary school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Now teenagers, they came to Washington to join Parkland survivors.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 24 Mar 2018
