Video

The CEO of Heathrow Airport says disabled passengers will not receive compensation if they are left on planes longer than 20 minutes after the last able bodied passenger leaves the plane.

John Holland-Kaye was responding to criticism from the BBC’s Frank Gardner, who was left on board for 100 minutes after landing at Heathrow, because his wheelchair had been misplaced by ground staff.

In an exclusive interview with Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio 5 live, Mr Holland Kaye said “I don’t think it’s reasonable that we should take financial responsibility,” highlighting that services at airports are provided by many partners.

This clip is originally from 5 live Stephen Nolan on Sunday 25 March 2018.