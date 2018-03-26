Video

An 11-year-old boy has received £42,000 in compensation after his family said his cub scout group discriminated against him for having autism.

Ben Gleeson joined a group in Hertfordshire in 2015, but was later told he could not go to camps or take part in athletics without supervision.

Ben's mum, Beverly Gleeson, told the BBC the decision was a "complete overreaction".

His family sued the group - saying it amounted to a ban - and the dispute was settled out of court last year.

The Scout Association said it had apologised and started an inquiry.