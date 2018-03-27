‘16 knives confiscated at 16th birthday party’
The director of a group of youth clubs in London has said ‘there is an increasing level of violence amongst teenagers’.

Michael told BBC Radio 5 live that one staff member had confiscated 16 knives at a 16th birthday party.

