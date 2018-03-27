Firm example of 'modern-day colonialism'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Data row firm is an example of 'modern-day colonialism'

Christopher Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica, said the company's behaviour was an example of "modern-day colonialism".

Giving evidence to the committee, he said CA took advantage of developing nations to make profit.

  • 27 Mar 2018