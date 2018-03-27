Video

Dustin Lance Black, the husband of Olympic diver Tom Daley, says they plan to raise their child in the UK, despite a more complicated legal system.

The screenwriter told 5 live's Nihal Arthanayake: “We will take the more difficult path of raising our son here.”

Black and Daley felt they had no choice other than to go abroad to find a surrogate for their baby due to the complex legal system in the UK.

On 5 live's Afternoon Edition, he questioned whether the law should be simplified to make it easier for both gay and straight couples to find a surrogate.