Worboys victim: 'The police assumed I was some drunk'
A decision by the Parole Board to release the rapist John Worboys has been quashed, as the Board's chairman Nick Hardwick resigns.
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire spoke to one of his victims, who said police did not act when she was attacked in 2003.
28 Mar 2018
