Parole Board 'kept me on edge for weeks'

Marie McCourt, whose daughter Helen was murdered, said she had been "kept on edge" for two weeks waiting to hear about the parole decision for her daughter's killer - only to find out the hearing had not actually taken place.

She was speaking to BBC Breakfast after the High Court quashed the board's decision to release rapist John Worboys.

Helen was murdered by pub landlord Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988, and her body has never been found.

Ms McCourt has made several appearances before the Parole Board which has refused to release Simms.

She has started a campaign calling for killers who refuse to reveal the whereabouts of the remains of their victims to be refused parole.