Ministry 'also failed' in Worboys case
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Worboys case: Justice ministry 'also failed' in parole case

Nick Hardwick, the former chairman of the Parole Board, has listed a series of mistakes he claims the Ministry of Justice made in the case of rapist John Worboys.

He also told BBC Breakfast that he had not known other alleged but not proven offences could be considered when deciding a prisoner's parole.

  • 29 Mar 2018