Queen hands out Maundy money

Maundy Thursday: Queen hands out coins at service in Windsor
The Queen has given out commemorative coins to 184 pensioners to mark Maundy Thursday at Windsor Castle.
The money, which was presented in a red and a white purse, recognises the men and women's service to the church and local community.
The Duke of Edinburgh decided not to take part in this year's service, which was held in St George's Chapel.
29 Mar 2018
