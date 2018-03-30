Prince of Wales delivers Easter message
Video

Prince of Wales gives support to persecuted Christians

The Prince of Wales has recorded an Easter message of support for persecuted Christians around the world.

The prince said he was "deeply moved" by the courage and "selfless capacity for forgiveness" of people he met who have suffered because of their religion.

The message, released on Good Friday, was addressed to people of all faiths around the world.

