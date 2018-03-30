James Corden's dad wasn't happy with Mark's Peter Rabbit review
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

James Corden's dad complains about Peter Rabbit review

Mark and Simon read a letter from James Corden's dad, Malcolm on BBC Radio 5 live.

Mr Corden wasn't happy with Mark calling his son "appallingly irritating" in a review of Peter Rabbit.

  • 30 Mar 2018
