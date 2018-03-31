Seeing things for the last time
Eight-year-old Alexa is going blind and has created a list of things she wants to see before that happens.

Her story is being used by the Royal Society for Blind Children to raise awareness about the particular challenges facing kids who can’t see.

  • 31 Mar 2018
