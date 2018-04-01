Media player
PM makes Grenfell tribute in Easter message
The prime minister has spoken of the way victims' families and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire found strength in their relatives and communities.
Delivering an Easter message to the nation, Theresa May hailed the "triumph of the human spirit" after the fire, which killed 71 people, and last year's multiple terror attacks.
01 Apr 2018
