PM's Grenfell tribute
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Some dark moments'

Theresa May's Easter message hailed the "triumph of the human spirit" after the fire, which killed 71 people.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Apr 2018