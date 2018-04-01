Archbishop offers Easter message of hope

Media player
Archbishop of Canterbury: All may have hope
The Archbishop of Canterbury conducted a service for Easter Sunday at Canterbury Cathedral.
He said: "All may have hope and calling because Jesus Christ, God's chosen one, and anointed one, is risen from the dead."
01 Apr 2018
