Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's attendance at an event organised by Jewdas - a left-wing Jewish group - was "not as significant as it's being made out", according to Jon Lansman, founder of Momentum.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It was his night off, he had nothing in his official diary, his office didn't know he was there."

The Labour leader is "keen to meet mainstream Jewish organisations" as well, Mr Lansman added.