Video

Comedian Simon Brodkin has told BBC Radio 5 live he didn’t expect to get so close to Theresa May when he pranked her with a P45 during her Conservative Party conference speech last October.

Speaking to Anna Foster, the prankster, known for his character Lee Nelson, said he had no idea if it would work.

He was arrested by Greater Manchester Police to prevent a breach of the peace, but later released.

Brodkin has carried out similar stunts on President Trump, Sir Philip Green and Sepp Blatter.