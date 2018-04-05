Male-only choir 'absolutely not' sexist

Video

The chairman of a male voice choir has defended the decision not to recruit women.

Derbyshire Constabulary Male Voice Choir was asked to become a mixed voice group in September last year by the police force's chief constable.

Choir chairman Kevin Griffiths told Victoria Derbyshire he was "absolutely not" sexist but that it would be too "difficult" to hire enough women to balance the sound. The choir will now change its name to distance its links from the police service.