Video

Love Island winner Amber Davies has said she is concerned that sex is becoming too casual.

The reality star was guest presenting 5 live Afternoon Edition alongside Nihal Arthanayake, asking listeners: “Have young people become too casual about sex?”

Amber, who had sex with her Love Island partner Kem Cetinay on national television, also talked about the role reality TV played on her own behaviour: “If I hadn't seen it [sex] on TV I probably wouldn't have done it.”