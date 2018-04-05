‘British EU ignorance is harming UK interests’
Viewsnight: ‘British EU ignorance is harming UK interests’

In this Viewsnight, Agata Gostyńska-Jakubowska of the Centre for European Reform argues that if the British government doesn't pay more attention to the European Parliament, it could get a bad Brexit deal.

  • 05 Apr 2018
