Grenfell cladding failed to meet standards
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell cladding failed to meet safety standards

Fire tests carried out as early as 2014 showed cladding used on Grenfell Tower failed to meet the safety standards originally claimed by its manufacturer, a BBC investigation has found.

An industry source, who has worked on a number of construction projects, said there should have been a product recall, as Tom Symonds explains.

  • 05 Apr 2018
Go to next video: PM makes Grenfell tribute in Easter message