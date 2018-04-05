ITV Victoria star: I was conceived by a sperm donor
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Victoria actor on being conceived by a sperm donor

Jordan Waller, who starred as Lord Alfred Paget in ITV’s Victoria, has told BBC Radio 5 live he was conceived via a sperm donor.

Speaking to Anna Foster, the ITV drama star – who is now becoming a sperm donor himself – explained what it was like growing up not knowing his father.

  • 05 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'I fell in love with my sperm donor'