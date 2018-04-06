Harry and Meghan cheer on Invictus hopefuls

Media player
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Invictus hopefuls in Bath
The couple met competitors and supporters at the University of Bath Sports Training Village, just six weeks before their wedding.
Harry founded the Invictus Games for wounded veterans and military personnel.
06 Apr 2018
