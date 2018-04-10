Media player
Ex-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern: People would 'pull down' Irish border
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that there will "never" be a physical Irish border after Brexit, because people "would pull it down".
Speaking on the eve of the Good Friday Agreement's 20th anniversary, Mr Ahern told BBC Newsnight's Evan Davis that Ireland could play "hardball" in the Brexit negotiations.
10 Apr 2018
